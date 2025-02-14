Asset Planning Inc Makes New $886,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average is $215.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

