Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $308.99 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $308.99 million and $15.22 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,355,699,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,597,965,598 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars.

