Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Athena Gold
