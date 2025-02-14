Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

About Athena Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.