Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,745,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,618,000 after buying an additional 1,341,640 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,360,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,153,000 after acquiring an additional 362,594 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 291,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,446,000 after acquiring an additional 278,961 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,221,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

