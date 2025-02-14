Attessa Capital LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.1% of Attessa Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Attessa Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

BATS CALF opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.