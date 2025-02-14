Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Auna Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AUNA opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Auna has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Auna by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Auna by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,338,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Auna by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

