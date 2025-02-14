AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 50,176 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50,176 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $213,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,045.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $924.40 and a 200-day moving average of $799.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.