Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,527 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADP opened at $310.22 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $311.67. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $210,236.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,721.04. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

