Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 67,117 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

