Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of General Electric by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 196,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $208.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a one year low of $113.88 and a one year high of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

