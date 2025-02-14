Avestar Capital LLC Has $573,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 121.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 115.1% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

