Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,335.68 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,246.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,193.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

