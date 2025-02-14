Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNW. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $22.44 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a PE ratio of -112.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

