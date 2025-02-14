Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires New Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total value of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total transaction of $146,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $471.67 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.18.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

