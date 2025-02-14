Axie Infinity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.15 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $710.80 million and $31.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00004642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00003953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00024260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,621,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 158,605,722.30423516 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.38393764 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 506 active market(s) with $40,642,593.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

