B. Riley Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.