Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $144.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.03% from the company’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.