Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.77 and last traded at $87.62, with a volume of 110091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,915,000 after buying an additional 659,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,704 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

