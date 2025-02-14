Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.