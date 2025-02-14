Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 241.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

MU opened at $95.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.73.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.