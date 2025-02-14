Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LON:BTRW traded down GBX 9.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 452.20 ($5.68). The stock had a trading volume of 8,332,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,180. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 391.80 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 507.40 ($6.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 434.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.79) target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

