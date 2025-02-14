Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,700.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Beijing Capital International Airport stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Featured Stories

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

