Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Update

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,700.0 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Beijing Capital International Airport stock remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.46.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
