Best Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Magnite, Lions Gate Entertainment, and Lions Gate Entertainment are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in creating, distributing, and/or selling digital content such as videos, music, and online publications. These stocks often include companies involved in streaming services, social media platforms, digital advertising, and other aspects of the digital media industry. Investors may be interested in these stocks as they offer opportunities to capitalize on the growing demand for digital content and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.32. 40,416,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,685,777. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.52. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $626.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.66. The stock had a trading volume of 836,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,529. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.59.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,160. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,222. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 336.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

LGF-A traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. 2,363,481 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-B)

Shares of LGF-B stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 2,650,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

