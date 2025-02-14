Best Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to companies that operate in sectors related to the production of goods and services used in construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure development. These companies typically produce machinery, equipment, raw materials, and technology necessary for industrial processes and are influenced by factors such as demand for products, global economic conditions, and industry innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $18.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.02. 63,727,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,309,852. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 163.68, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.62. 7,662,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,263,127. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 191.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.90. 7,329,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,433,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

