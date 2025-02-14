Best Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, BigBear.ai, and Rigetti Computing are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to those stocks of companies with medium-sized market capitalization, typically ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies are generally considered to have a balance of growth potential and stability, making mid cap stocks a popular choice for investors seeking a blend of growth and lower risk compared to small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 92,153,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,950,770. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 107,866,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,620,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,398,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,639,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.26.

