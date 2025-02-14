Bey Douglas LLC Sells 31 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bey Douglas LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,161.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $356.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.36 and a 200-day moving average of $330.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

