Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Up 134.2% in January

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.5 days.
Big Yellow Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 1,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.