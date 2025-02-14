Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Up 134.2% in January

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the January 15th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.5 days.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 1,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.