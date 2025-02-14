Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.82, but opened at $22.00. Bilibili shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 7,106,947 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

