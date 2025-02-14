Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 4,128 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $53,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

