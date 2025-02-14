Bogart Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,632 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.16 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

