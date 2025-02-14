Bogart Wealth LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,620,058.57. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

