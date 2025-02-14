Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

