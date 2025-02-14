Bogart Wealth LLC Has $34.35 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,382 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $34,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,922,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 211,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

