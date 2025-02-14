Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 63,689 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,689 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.99% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

RECS stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

