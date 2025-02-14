Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $542.44 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $542.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.