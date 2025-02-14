Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 900 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DLR opened at $164.73 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

