Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bosideng International Trading Down 10.2 %

BSDGY stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532. Bosideng International has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Bosideng International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Bosideng International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.09%.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

