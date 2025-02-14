Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 21,261 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 252,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

