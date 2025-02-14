Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,520 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 755.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 619.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.