Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 million, a PE ratio of 185.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

