Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $163.13

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.13.
Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
Nucor Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:NUE opened at $135.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.