Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $163.13

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.13.

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $135.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

