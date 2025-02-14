Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fluence Energy Q4 Earnings

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Insider Activity

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. This trade represents a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,287,000 after buying an additional 110,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 296,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 132,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

