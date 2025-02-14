Brokers Offer Predictions for Uranium Royalty FY2025 Earnings

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UROY. Raymond James began coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.33 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.26 million, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

