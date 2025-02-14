Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to Hold at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

