Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

