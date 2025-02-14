Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 44,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $307.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.42. The company has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $208.82 and a one year high of $326.27.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.38.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

