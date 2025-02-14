C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $447.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.