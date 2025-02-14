C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $447.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.