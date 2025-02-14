C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $584,000 Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

