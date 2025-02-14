Campbell Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $194.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.74 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

