Campbell Wealth Management Buys 2,910 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $79,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $426.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

